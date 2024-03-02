Unai Emery to make late decision on Aston Villa defender

Both are part of the squad travelling to Kenilworth Road but are classed as doubts as Champions League-chasing Villa look to further consolidate their place in the Premier League top four.

Konsa returned to training this week after nearly a month out with a knee sprain while Torres complained of pain in his hamstring in last weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest.

Emery planned to speak to both before deciding how involved they will be against the Hatters. Centre-back Diego Carlos and Jhon Duran (both hamstring) remain out, with Calum Chambers poised for his first league start of the season should Konsa and Torres miss out.