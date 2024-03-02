Johnny Phillips: Golfers are urged to club together for worthy cause

As a charity partner of the EFL, many football supporters will be familiar with the work of the men’s health charity.

Former Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling has undertaken several long-distance walks around the country to highlight the issue of prostate cancer among the male population, raising over £1million in the process.

This week former footballers Phil Jagielka, Mark Bright and Jay Bothroyd were among those who turned their attentions to another sport, as well as face familiar to all in the West Midlands – broadcaster and former Luton Town chairman Nick Owen.

All of them are calling on golfers across the UK to grab their clubs, round up playing partners and take part in the The Big Golf Race to help save men’s lives.

Since The Big Golf Race was launched in 2020, more than 11,500 golfers have raised over £3.4million to help fund life-saving research to radically improve the way prostate cancer is diagnosed and treated.

This year, the leading men’s health charity is urging more golfers to take part in The Big Golf Race to help save dads, grandads, brothers, uncles and friends from a disease that affects one in eight men in the UK.