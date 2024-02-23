West Brom hit with Brandon Thomas-Asante injury blow but key player returns for Hull trip

The striker, who has bagged ten goals so far this season was taken off in the defeat to Southampton last week.

He missed Tuesday's win over Plymouth with Carlos Corberan confirming Albion were awaiting the results of a second scan on a hamstring injury.

In his pre-Hull press conference, Corberan confirmed Thomas-Asante is facing at least two weeks on the sidelines - but his absence could stretch to five weeks.

Corberan explained: "Yes, they have found an injury, an injury that we still don't know how long it will take.

"It will be at least two weeks, a maximum of five.

"It depends on how he reacts to the recovery. He will have a scan again and we will know more, but it is at least two weeks."

However, Albion have been handed a boost with Kyle Bartley fit and available for trip to The Tigers.

He was taken off at half time in the recent draw against Ipswich Town after suffering a calf injury.

But he is now back and John Swift will be fit for the clash with Hull having been taken off with an ankle problem in the midweek win in Devon.