Unai Emery happy to be patient with Aston Villa's record signing

Diaby enjoyed an impressive start following last summer’s £43million move from Bayer Leverkusen but has been on the bench for Villa’s last four matches after struggling for form.

Emery is confident the 24-year-old will eventually find his feet.

He explained: “The adaptation of Moussa Diaby, there is still work to do. The most important for me is how he is progressing, how he is working and how he is feeling.

“I am speaking a lot with him and always in a calm way, trying to be consistent and even when we are not playing like we want, keep going. His mentality is this way. I am not in a hurry with him to get it.”