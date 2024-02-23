Aston Villa set to face Ajax in UEFA Conference League

Unai Emery’s men will travel to Amsterdam for the first leg on Thursday, March 7, with the return at Villa Park on March 14.

It will be the second time they have faced the four-time European Cup winners in a competitive fixture, after hosting them in the UEFA Cup group stage in 2008.

Goals from Martin Laursen and Gareth Barry earned Villa a 2-1 win on that occasion.

It will also be Villa’s second trip to Holland this season, after they beat AZ Alkmaar 4-1 on their way to topping Group E and qualifying for the Conference League knockout stages.

Ajax began the season in the Europa League and then entered the Conference League play-offs after finishing third in their group.

They edged past Bodo/Glimt 4-3 on aggregate in order to qualify for the last-16.