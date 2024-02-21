West Brom debrief: Key changes, January masterclass & cross those fingers

There may have only been four away games since the last time Albion won on the road, but three of them being defeats has made it feel like a lot longer.

So the 400 mile plus round trip for the 1,600 travelling fans was made even sweeter at Home Park on Tuesday night with the thumping win.

Jonny Drury takes a long at some of the talking points to come from the crucial win.

A turning point on the road

Carlos Corberan has been asked numerous times about the difference between Albion at home and his side on their travels.

And largely he has denied they are doing anything massively different.

But something has been missing, a spark of some sorts.

There has certainly been displays that have been different, and some results, and they were in need of something in Devon.

And in the second half, boy did they get it.

In the first half it seemed a bit like it might be the same old story as they lacked a cutting edge and were poor in possession at times.

However, whatever the Spaniard said at half time it worked because Albion were a different outfit when they emerged from the dressing room.