Aston Villa linked with highly rated Red Bull Salzburg forward

The Israel international has scored four and assisted three goals in the Austrian Bundesliga this season, as well as netting twice in the Champions League group stage against Inter Milan and Benfica.

Unai Emery’s side are among a host of English clubs linked with the youngster, who can play as an attacking midfielder or out wide.

Gloukh is contracted to the Austrian giants until June 2027, and would cost Villa upwards of £30million.