Ex-West Brom boss Steve Bruce linked with shock international move

The 63-year-old has been out of work since he was sacked with Albion in the relegation zone back in October 2022.

In recent months he was linked with roles with the Republic of Ireland and at one point League Two Gillingham - where he started his managerial career.

Now he has emerged as a shock contender to take over from German legend Jurgen Kilinsmann, who was sacked as South Korea boss after a poor Asian Cup campaign.

They lost to minnows Jordan in the semi-finals - and Klinsmann was dismissed amid infighting in camp.

According to reports in the Mirror, Bruce is keen to move overseas for his next role, and it is believed the Korea Football Association have discussed the ex-Albion man as a contender.

Bruce is also said to have had interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.