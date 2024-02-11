Jed Wallace sends message to West Brom fans after Daryl Dike response

Dike, who has endured a rotten run of injuries since arriving at the club two years ago, pulled up in the second half of Albion's 2-2 draw at Ipswich, just ten minutes after coming on as a substitute.

The forward was in tears when he left the field after going down with an injury to his ankle.

Manager Carlos Corberan stated the club needed to wait for results of a scan to understand the severity of his latest set back.

The large majority of Albion fans have rallied around Dike, sending good will messages and skipper Wallace has thanked the fans.

And he added the players will be supporting a 'much loved' member of the squad.

He said: "As a group of players, we would like to thank the fans wo have sent messages of support to Daryl.

"We have a very tight knit dressing room this season and although it was a good point yesterday against a really strong team, the general mood of the boys today is disappointment for a loved member of our squad.

"We have all seen how hard he has worked in the last nine months to get back playing the game he loves.

"This is a family club and everyone within will support Daryl physically and mentally over the coming period.

"Thank you again. We all look forward to sharing the pitch with Daryl in the future."