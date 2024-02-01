Aston Villa complete deal for former West Brom academy star

The West Brom academy graduate, who left Albion for Manchester City before going on to join the Riverside club has been subject of interest from Villa throughout the window.

Villa had seen three bids for Rogers, who has been a regular for England at youth level, before a fee was agreed earlier this week.

The deal will see Villa pay the Championship club an initial £8m, with a potential further £7m in add-ons.

After Tuesday's clash with Newcastle, Emery said he was excited about Rogers' potential.

He said: "He is a young player with potential. He can adapt with our style to play.

"We can try to exploit his qualities as a player. He has potential. We are excited to work with him.”