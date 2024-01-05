Aston Villa have plan for in-form winger Leon Bailey's future

The Jamaica international is enjoying comfortably his best season since arriving in a £25million deal from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 and has played a key role in Villa’s success both in the Premier League and Europe.

Bailey has scored nine goals in 26 appearances in all competitions, including the winner in last month’s stunning 1-0 victory against Manchester City.

The 26-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of next season and Villa are keen for him to join Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins in committing his long-term future to the club.

Unai Emery’s team return to action when they visit Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round, hunting their first win in the competition since 2016.