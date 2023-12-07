Leon Bailey to face no action following alleged assault of Aston Villa fan
Villa winger Leon Bailey will face no action after police dropped an investigation into the alleged assault of a supporter following a Premier League match.
By Matt Maher
Published
Bailey was interviewed by police in relation to the incident, which was claimed to have taken place in the Jamaica international’s private box at Villa Park after a 4-0 win over Everton on August 20.
A man was said to have entered the box in the Trinity Road Stand and requested a photo and autograph, after which an argument ensued. The player’s pregnant partner and four-year-old son are understood to have been present at the scene.