Fan pens new book charting the stories of former Wolves players and coaches

It’s a phrase which feels like a fitting way to summarise a new and far-reaching Wolves book from the pen of lifelong fan and dedicated charity fundraiser Jason Guy, soon to hit the shelves in early December.

Because Tales from the Tape Volume Two is a journey through the Molineux stories of no fewer than 36 former players, coaches or members of the backroom staff.

And, just as no subject was off limits during the interviews which were initially recorded for Guy’s Wolf Whistle Podcast, so too, no potential target is off his radar.

Whilst there are chapters with bona fide Wolves legends such as Steve Bull, John Richards, Geoff Palmer and Willie Carr, not to mention England internationals Geoff Thomas, Paul Stewart, Alan Hinton and Matt Jarvis, so too you will find some fascinating insights from those who may never find their name etched in Molineux folklore. Those who only played a few games, or were key figures behind the scenes but remain relatively unknown publicly, but rightfully deserve a place in the annals of Wolves history.

There is also a hugely entertaining foreword from former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray, who actually lived with Guy for six months a few years ago, often with extremely amusing results!

Turn over the page and you never know what you are going to get!

“The catchline to it all is, ‘the dressing room door is always open’, and that refers to any player from Wolves’ history,” says Guy.

“It’s not just about those who enjoyed great success, and I often find that some of the most eye-opening stories come from players who only made one or two appearances, because they can remember almost every touch they had and talk about their experiences in much finer detail.

“There is so much variety in the book, just as there was in the first edition, with some real life-affirming stories in there.

“Geoff Thomas talks about being diagnosed with leukaemia, Alan Hinton about the tragedy of losing a child, Paul Stewart about his horrific experiences of child abuse, and other players open up about addictions such as gambling and alcoholism.

“It’s not just about Wolves and their football experiences, but life in general, and we see that those people who we put on pedestals are also skin and bones and mere mortals just like us, and not immune to the problems and challenges that we all face from time to time.”

Alongside the more serious and hard-hitting content, there remains a healthy supply of football and fun, and Guy selects just two from a plethora of stories and anecdotes which both inform and entertain.

“One of the chapters features the former Wolves physio Denis Conyerd, who got the job when he heard an impassioned plea from Derek Dougan on the radio,” he explains.

“He went to the interview, which turned out to be Derek pointing at four injured players and telling Denis to treat them!

“He got the job, and had to give up his Wolves season ticket for a place in the dugout.

“Another of the favourites for me is John Teasdale, who only played eight games for Wolves, and whose story could have been lost in the fabric of the club.

“After Wolves he went to play for Walsall and Willenhall and his career wasn’t really going anywhere so he bought a one-way plane ticket to America.

“Whilst there he started playing Sunday League football, and was spotted by rock star Rod Stewart who asked him to play for the team he managed, called the Exiles.

“John said he couldn’t play as he didn’t have a job, so Rod asked him to become his chauffeur!

“All of a sudden he was driving Rod Stewart around in America, and also ended up dating Linda Blair, a famous Hollywood actress.”

Tales from the Tape Volume 2 follows in the footsteps of the first book, which boasted a similar variety of subjects, and stemmed originally from Guy’s involvement helping former Wolves striker Mel Eves run the Wolves Allstars team for former players.

On regularly sitting in the dressing room and listening to the fascinating stories told by those Allstars, Guy aimed to bring them to a wider audience with the Wolf Whistle podcast, which has now amassed over 100 episodes.

The podcast, however, wasn’t monetised, and so Guy decided to adapt the interviews into a written form for charity, the first book raising over £20,000 to be shared between three causes which are very close to his heart.

Breast Cancer Now, in memory of former wife Lucy, the 1p36 Family Trust which supports his young daughter Olivia who was born with the condition, and the Neo-Natal department at New Cross Hospital, which supported Guy’s wife Aimee and Olivia after her birth.

In total, Guy’s various fundraising events and initiatives have raised over £385,000 for the three charities over the last decade.

The three charities will also be benefitting from the next Wolves Allstars fixture, against an FA Veterans XI at Bilston Town’s Queen Street ground, this coming Sunday at 2pm.

Including spectators, Guy expects it to be one of the biggest turnouts of former players ever at an Allstars fixture, with around 30 expected to be in attendance.

“The three charities being supported by the book and the Allstars fixture are very close to my heart, and the support which we receive is always hugely appreciated,” he added.

*Tales from the Tape Volume 2 can now be pre-ordered for the price of £25 with all proceeds going to the three charities. Visit https://talesfromthetape.co.uk to order. Admission to Sunday’s Wolves Allstars game is £2, available on the door.