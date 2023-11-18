West Brom youngsters 'hitting targets' while on EFL loans

The Baggies juniors, both aged 20, are enjoying a stellar first taste of the Football League away from The Hawthorns this term.

Right-back Ingram is with League Two outfit Salford City, with striker Faal away at Doncaster Rovers, also of the fourth tier. The former is in action at Gillingham today, but Doncaster’s clash at Walsall has been postponed for international call-ups.

It has been a productive start to the campaign for both, and Albion are pleased with progress.

“That’s why we decided to let them have their loan,” Corberan said of the duo.

“Ingram had never had a loan before and now he is playing regularly. Playing in a (defensive) line of four, this is something we wanted to achieve, in League Two. This process for me has been excellent, to help him mature, to play in front of fans – it’s so different to the under-21s.”

Both former youth teamers have been regulars in Albion’s under-21s in recent years. Faal enjoyed non-league loans at Hereford, AFC Telford and AFC Fylde, whereas Ingram had to bide his time for a switch.

Ingram has already played 14 times for Salford, including 11 of 17 league games. Faal has scored six goals in 22 games for Rovers and drew praise from boss Grant McCann.

“With Faal, he has had a loan before that was at a lower level,” added Corberan. “Now he’s at a level which is one that we consider is the least he deserves.

“He is scoring goals, he’s doing well the job and it’s good to know that our players are playing well and achieving targets of their loan.”

Other Baggies youth players out on loan are striker Jovan Malcolm, who is with Cheltenham Town in League One and Zac Ashworth, at Bolton Wanderers.

Malcolm is yet to score in 10 outings – eight as a starter – for the struggling Robins. Left-back Ashworth had only four substitute league appearances for Bolton. His two starts came in the League Cup.

Midfielder Jamie Andrews and attacker Rayhaan Tulluch are in League Two, with Grimsby Town and Bradford City, respectively.

Andrews netted his first career goal in an FA Cup replay against Slough Town this week. He has made 14 appearances – nine starts. Tulloch has scored once in 10 Bantams appearances, but started just twice in the league.