Emi Martinez: I can handle Ballon D'Or boos

Martinez was jeered by the French crowd in Paris as he was awarded the Lev Yashin trophy. as the world’s best goalkeeper

The 31-year-old played an instrumental role in helping guide Argentina to glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina saw off France on penalties after a thrilling final ended 3-3 after extra-time.

“We won the World Cup against France, so I understand there is anger and or something else,” Martinez said after winning the award.

“It is an incredible feeling (to win the Yashin Trophy). To be here with my wife, my parents and my teammates. It’s a privilege to have won this award. It is an individual trophy, but it also rewards the team.”