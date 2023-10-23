WATCH: Harry Cain scores stunning hat-trick in influencer charity match in Oswestry

Man of the match Harry Cain scored an outragous hat-trick (TNS)

But it was a different Harry, with the same name, who stole the limelight with an insane hat-trick at The New Saints' Park Hall ground on Saturday.

TikTok star Harry Cain, who was featuring in the Match for Mind, a charity clash involving YouTube stars and influencers, netted one of the most memorable hat-tricks you are ever likely to see.

His trio of strikes involved a panenka penalty and a rabona free kick before he capped it off with his hat-trick strike from the half way line.

Check out the goals here:

The New Saints may be flying at the top of the Cymru Premier table yet again, however, chairman Mike Harris, who was at the game, insisted he might have to get in touch with Cain after his heroics.

He said: "I couldn’t believe what I was seeing when I watched it back – I’ve been in football for three decades and have never seen anything like that. I might have to get in touch and see if he fancies coming down for a trial if he keeps scoring goals like that."

The match, involving Bootlegger, Cal The Dragon, Angry Ginge, and Morgz, finished 7-2 to Bootlegger’s Red’s

And organiser Kieran Davies added: "It was an incredible night for a very important cause and I am delighted to have played a part in it.

"We had some of the biggest stars on the internet taking part and managed to raise a fantastic amount of money for Mind and other mental health charities.