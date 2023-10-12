Wayne Rooney the man for Birmingham City - but how does his record look?

Wayne Rooney departed his role at DC United in the US last week

The former England striker will be looking to improve on a 27 per cent win rate across his first two jobs with Derby and DC United after signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Andrew’s.

Here, we take a look at his managerial record in detail.

Derby

Rooney moved from his playing role at Derby into the manager’s seat, initially sharing the job with Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker before taking sole charge.

They were bottom of the Championship at the time but climbed to 18th, eight points clear of the relegation zone, before a late-season slump saw them survive by just a point.

Their relegation the following season came after a total of 21 points were deducted – 12 for entering administration and nine for historical financial breaches.

They rallied with three successive wins in December 2021 and 10 in their final 25 games of the season and without the deductions would have finished 17th on 55 points.

Rooney received praise for his work in those difficult circumstances, though it is worth noting he was among the high-profile players signed in the years leading up to the sanctions, with the aid of a controversial deal with the club’s sponsor, gambling company 32Red.

He won 24, drew 22 and lost 39 of his 85 games as manager, including those with the managerial group in charge, for a 28.2 per cent win rate.

DC United

That win percentage dipped to 25.9 with DC United as Rooney was unable to make his mark as a head coach in Major League Soccer.

His side were mathematically eliminated from play-off contention this season despite Sunday’s win over New York City, marking the end of Rooney’s reign.

The club’s statement on his “mutually-agreed” departure noted: “Rooney improved DC United’s point tally in his first and only full season at the helm, finishing with a total of 40 points and a (won-drew-lost) record of 10-10-14.”

That was up from 27 points and 7-6-21 the previous season, with Rooney in charge for the last 15 of those games and managing only two wins and three draws to add nine points to their tally, which ended up as the lowest in MLS by a seven-point margin.

His final record in all competitions, including two games in the US Open Cup and three in the Leagues Cup, read won 14, drew 14, lost 26.