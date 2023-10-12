Shifnal Town in thriller as Shrewsbury beaten and Telford keep up run

Jenna Boddison scored four while Rebecca Lee-Brown also found the net as Shifnal hit five away from home, only for the hosts to level it at 5-5.

The result leaves Shifnal on five points from five games in the West Midlands Women’s League Premier Division, four points clear of the relegation zone in ninth place.

Shrewsbury Town suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of league leaders Lye Town.

Goals from Kimberley Bebbington and substitute Paris Schofield gave the visitors hope, but it was not enough as Salop fell to their first league defeat of the season.

In Division One North, AFC Telford United continued their 100 per cent record with a 5-1 win at Coventry City.

Sasha Woodhouse’s brace – as well as goals from Jamie Duggan, Jenna Smith and Romillie Evans – made it three wins from three for the visitors.

The New Saints achieved their biggest ever Adran Premier League win, emphatically dispatching Barry Town United 5-0 at Park Hall.

Emily Ridge bagged a hat-trick, while captain Beth Lewis scored twice from the penalty spot.

In the Staffordshire Premier League, Albrighton were beaten 5-1 by second-placed Cresswell Wanderers.

Albrighton substitute Sophie Jones’ late consolation goal was the only blemish on a strong performance by the hosts.

Four first-half goals from Francesca Scott helped Whitchurch Alport to a 5-3 win over Rushall Olympic. It was 4-3 at the interval, with the game finally being put beyond doubt for the hosts by Danni Price in the 94th minute.

And Alscott Heath earned a 2-2 draw at first place Staffordshire Victoria thanks to two Kaitlin Brookes goals.

In the Shropshire Super League, Broseley enjoyed a successful trip to Market Drayton Tigers with an 8-1 win.

Braces for Micaela Gledhill, Abbie Norry and Rachael Shirley, as well as one each for Hayley Abbott and Shanise Payne gave the visitors their first win of the season.

Market Drayton, whose only goal of the game came through substitute Sarah Mills, remain bottom of the league with no points from the first four games.

League leaders Worthen Juniors made it four wins from four with a 5-0 win at Newport Town.

Ella Garbett bagged a hat-trick while Frankie Breeze scored twice after coming off the bench.

Goals from Isabell Foxon, Madison Rose, Jada Varela, Shaunte Mthethwa and Isabel Jones gave Alscott Heath Development an 8-0 win over Ellesmere Rangers, who had two players sent off.

Jessica Sayers’ hat-trick helped AFC Telford United Reserves to a 5-2 home win over Dawley Town Lionesses.