Carlos Corberan hints at starts for West Brom pair Jeremy Sarmiento and Alex Mowatt

Jeremy Sarmiento (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The on loan Brighton winger has featured off the bench so far - and netted in the win over Middlesbrough.

Albion fans have been calling for him to be included and Corberan himself has said the wide man will start at least one of Albion's games in a hectic three game week.

Alex Mowatt is another pushing for a start having impressed at Watford and when quizzed on the pair, the Baggies boss said: "I have the same idea that I had to prepare for this game. Sometimes it's not only the previous games. The best you can do as a coach sometimes is to keep consistency when the player isn't showing his level, to keep supporting him. When the player isn't achieving his level, and you change the player, you are not helping him to recover his level. This process happens in a moment of time for everyone.

"Everyone needs to, at some moment, achieve his level. It's easy to change a player when he is playing well, than when he was playing bad, because he can recover his confidence and he is going to be ready to play in the next game, or the one after. The best thing for me is to see all the players fit and ready to compete, because any decision I make has to be the right one.

"Every change I make from the bench has to have an impact. In football, sometimes we watch the first XI but you can win games with players from the bench. Especially now, when you have five subs, you need a strong first XI and a strong bench. If you don't, your impact in the last minutes of the game isn't going to be as strong. We have a group where we can have a strong first XI and an impact - but we're not going to be the only team."

Elsewhere, Okay Yokuslu completed 90 minutes on Wednesday evening in the draw at Watford, having been take off regularly in the second half in the opening games of the campaign.

Corberan admitted Yokuslu looked like he was 'physically suffering' but insisted he has been improving.

He added: "Without any type of doubt, there is a reason behind any minutes a player is playing. When you player, or change a player, it can be for two reasons - physically, I was watching him suffering. He's playing well, but physically the demanding of the game, or the fatigue, is not going to allow him to keep playing well - you need to change. Or, you're watching the player not playing well. They're the reasons you change a player.