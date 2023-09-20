Watford v West Brom - Match preview

The Baggies travel to Vicarage Road tonight to face Watford with the squad shorn of Maja, who has been ruled out for eight weeks after tearing his ankle ligaments in Saturday’s goalless draw at Bristol City.
Albion will need to adapt in the wake of Josh Maja’s injury, according to Carlos Corberan.
