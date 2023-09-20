Unai Emery making room for Aston Villa flair

Duran and Leon Bailey came off the bench to revive Villa in the 3-1 win and while Emery is meticulous in setting his team up, he is keen for his attackers to play their natural game when possible.
He explained: “Our way, we first need to be organised, defensively and offensively. But of course we need to let them play like they are.
“Sometimes I want the best of Leon Bailey playing like he is and not being too demanding in our organisation with him.
“The first thing is to be organised with a strong structure and then play like we needed on Saturday, with our hearts and a little bit more individual quality.”