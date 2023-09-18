Aston Villa boss Unai Emery staying patient with "quick learner" Jhon Duran

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Duran’s thumping 87th-minute volley sparked a thrilling finish with Villa going on to score twice in stoppage time to secure their 10th consecutive home win in all competitions.

The 19-year-old has now scored in all three of Villa’s home matches this season, though he is yet to start in the Premier League since joining in a £15.4million deal from Chicago Fire in January.

Emery believes Duran is a player with huge potential and did not rule out the possibility of him eventually starting games alongside Ollie Watkins.

But he is also aware of the Colombia international’s young age and cautious not to place too much pressure on his shoulders.

Emery said: “Jhon Duran is 19 and he needs help, sometimes to push him and be demanding with him, sometimes try to support everything he is doing, good and bad.

“This is what I am trying to do with him, give him my confidence but also being demanding with him. He started against Hibernian and scored. Of course, I want to make a plan with him and try to be consistent in the plan. We have to be patient.”

Watkins is yet to score in the league this season, though he did play his part in Saturday’s win after being brought down in the box by Palace defender Chris Richards, with Douglas Luiz then scoring from the penalty spot to put Villa ahead.

Asked if Duran and Watkins could play together more regularly, Emery replied: “It could be. I decided on Saturday to play with both (in the second half). It is not the first time. I did it last year, maybe once or twice with both.

“They could compliment each other with their qualities, trying to connect.”

On Duran’s development since joining Villa, Emery continued: “He will need to play matches, take minutes and experiences and confidence.

“Scoring like he did on Saturday, it is coming quick. But the most important thing is his quality, his capacity, his skill, his big potential.