Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Analysis: Point in the bag - now time for West Brom to build

Premium
By Ollie WestburyFootballPublished: Comments

A point on the road in the Championship is never the worst result – but Albion need to build on it this week.

Josh Maja is denied a late penalty (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Josh Maja is denied a late penalty (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It was the classic tale of a game of two halves at Aston Gate at the weekend as Carlos Corberan’s Baggies kept their first clean sheet of the season in an entertaining goalless draw that was not short of action.

Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News