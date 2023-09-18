Analysis: Point in the bag - now time for West Brom to build

It was the classic tale of a game of two halves at Aston Gate at the weekend as Carlos Corberan’s Baggies kept their first clean sheet of the season in an entertaining goalless draw that was not short of action.
A point on the road in the Championship is never the worst result – but Albion need to build on it this week.
