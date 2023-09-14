Whitchurch Alport enjoy FA Cup debut, Telford progress while Shrewsbury abandoned

Action from Shrewsbury Town’s abandoned match against Kidderminster Harriers on Sunday Pics: @j4cksphotos

Kumi Ward and Nisa Mendez scored inside the final 10 minutes to fire Alport through to the second qualifying round.

Julia Urbanczyk had earlier scored Whitchurch’s first FA Cup goal, while Hayley Ralphs was also on target for the Staffordshire Premier League outfit, who travel to Solihull Sporting in the next round.

AFC Telford United also booked their place in the FA Cup second qualifying round with a 2-0 win over Bewdley Town.

Jaime Duggan opened the scoring for Telford midway through the first half, before Abi Beady added a second on the cusp of half-time.

The Bucks will welcome Coventry Sphinx to Telford College for the next round on Sunday, October 1.

Telford boss Sean Evans, said: “It was a tough encounter. It was always going to be tough against a team at the same level as us in the South division.

“Overall we thoroughly deserved our win. The conditions played a part in the beginning. It went from one extreme to the other from beautiful sunshine to monsoon weather.

“We started well. Nine times out of 10 the plan came to fruition and the girls did a good job on that.”

Elsewhere, Shifnal Town registered their first win of the West Midlands League Premier Division campaign with a 3-0 triumph over Coventry Sphinx at the Acoustafoam Stadium.

Jenna Boddison bagged a brace for Shifnal, while Katie Mitchell also got on the score sheet.

Boddison extended her season tally to four goals, after scoring twice in Shifnal’s opening day 3-2 defeat at Burton Albion.

She has scored a formidable total of 10 goals in her last four matches, including a five-goal haul in the 11-0 victory over Darlaston on the final day of last season.

Shrewsbury Town’s trip to Kidderminster Harriers was abandoned due to a serious head injury.

The Kidderminster player required treatment on the pitch shortly after the restart, before being taken to hospital. Kidderminster released an update on social media on Sunday night stating that the player had received thorough checks and had left hospital.

The statement read: “The player is leaving hospital after thorough checks and is ok. Thanks for everyone’s concerns.”

Prior to the incident, Shrewsbury led 2-0 courtesy of goals from Zoe Child and Kim Bebbington before the break.

Salop are next in action in the West Midlands Premier when they host Solihull Sporting Ladies on Sunday.

Allscott Heath scored three times in 10 first-half minutes, but had to settled for a 3-3 draw at Burton Albion Reserves in the Staffordshire League Premier Division.

Shelby Davies, Aimee Jenkins and Chelsea Simpson had put Allscott 3-1 up at half-time, but Burton fought back after the interval.

And Taylor Wright scored Albrighton’s goal in their 1-1 draw against Cresswell Wanderers.