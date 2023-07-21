Notification Settings

Former England boss Hope Powell joins Birmingham City

Published:

Former England boss Hope Powell has been appointed women’s technical director at Birmingham.

Hope Powell

Powell, whose most recent role was as technical advisor to the England men’s side at the Under-20 World Cup, will be responsible for creating a high-performance culture at the Barclays Women’s Championship side.

Having finished second in the 2022-23 season, Birmingham are targeting promotion back to the Women’s Super League during the forthcoming campaign.

Powell, who was also head coach of Brighton for five years, said on bcfc.com: “I am excited to have the opportunity to join Birmingham City at the start of the journey.

“Birmingham was a powerhouse when the WSL was formed. I am looking forward to putting in place the building blocks so that it can compete once again at the highest levels, both in England and then across Europe.”

