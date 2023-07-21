Notification Settings

Aston Villa hopeful of £43m Moussa Diaby deal

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Villa look set to complete the club record signing of Moussa Diaby following a breakthrough in talks with Bayer Leverkusen.

France's Moussa Diaby
France's Moussa Diaby

The clubs have agreed a deal in principle which will see Villa pay an initial £43million for the France international forward.

But Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr remain in the race and the final decision will ultimately come down to Diaby.

The 24-year-old has emerged as Unai Emery’s primary attacking target, though Villa are also tracking Rennes ace Jeremy Doku.

Reports last night suggested Diaby had agreed personal terms with Villa after buying into Unai Emery’s plans for the club.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has completed his anticipated move to Luton. The 29-year-old Zimbabwe international has signed a three-year deal at Kenilworth Road after helping the Hatters win promotion back to the Premier League while on loan last season.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

