Former TNS boss Anthony Limbrick handed Gibraltar role after Shrewsbury Town interest

Former TNS boss Anthony Limbrick

The Australian, who won a Cymru Premier and cup double with the Saints, before his shock departure on the eve of the 2022/23 campaign, had been linked with the vacant role at Shrewsbury Town.

Limbrick expressed his interest in the job, having been out of the game since leaving the Saints in July last year.

Now the Hobart born coach, who enjoyed a successful European run with TNS in 2021, is back in management in Gibraltar.

Manchester 1962, a team set up in honour of Manchester United and who shared a name with the Premier League side until 2013, have appointed Limbrick, a former coach with West Ham, Southampton and Englland, on a two-year deal.

The move to Gilbratar, to take over a side seventh in the Gibraltar Football League, comes just weeks after the 40-year-old expressed an interest in the vacant Salop job.

He told the Shropshire Star earlier this month: "I've been a coach at the clubs I've been at such as Southampton, I've worked under directors of football, so I've had an education in that.

"I'm a coach, I'm on the grass every day, developing teams to win games and to progress. That has suited me in the past.

"Having been at TNS, we've had success in Europe, and living close to Shrewsbury I've watched a lot of games, I've got to know players and I've even recruited from Shrewsbury.