Aston Villa waiting on future of Sevilla sporting director Monchi

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery worked with Monchi at Sevilla

The 54-year-old has emerged as a primary target to fill the post previously rejected by Barcelona transfer chief Mateu Alemany.

But his departure from Sevilla is not clear-cut. Reports in Spain claim the Europa League winners are eager for him to stay and talks over his future were due to continue over the weekend.

Monchi is thought to have a £1.7million release clause which Sevilla will insist is paid if he is to leave for Villa.