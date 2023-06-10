Action for Albion welcome contact from West Brom's Mark Miles - and vow to keep hunting for answers

The group’s committee, established last season due to mounting fears of the club’s ownership model, will meet Miles during the next couple of weeks after the MD resumed the duties of outgoing chief executive Ron Gourlay.
Pressure group Action For Albion have welcomed the news managing director Mark Miles plans to maintain dialogue – while they vowed to keep hunting answers.
