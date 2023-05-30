Tyrone Mings: Aston Villa will need stronger squad for European challenge

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings walks the pitch at the end of the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday May 28, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Head coach Unai Emery will meet with the club’s owners this week to finalise plans for a summer window in which adding to the quality and depth of his playing squad will be the primary aim.

Centre back Mings, who enjoyed an excellent campaign, believes adding more players can help push those who achieved this season’s seventh place finish to even greater heights.

Asked about the likelihood of Villa having a busy window, he replied: “I don’t think that is a threat. Players here want to play at the highest level and with that comes competition for places.

“I don’t think we can get through the next year, with the amount of games we are going to have, without having a strong squad. I don’t think that is anything to be threatened by. It will push everyone to keep getting better.”

Villa will play at least eight extra matches should they progress through the play-off round to the group stage of the Europa Conference League, while Emery will place a greater priority on the domestic cup competitions.

Mings continued: “The next step is playing European football and juggling a Premier League season. That is the next step, which will be difficult in itself, the travel, the games, the level of expectation.

“But every time you set foot on the pitch at this club something is different, something is changing. I don’t think I have ever been here in a period of calmness.

“That is what you want in football. You want things to keep changing and the goalposts to change. You want success and as the manager kept saying through the final months of the season, every game we win is giving us another opportunity to finish higher in the table.