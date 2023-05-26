Shropshire under 15s crowned Midlands champions again

Shropshire under-15s

The talented teenagers are celebrating after being crowned Midlands County champions for the second year running.

Led by captain Isaac England, from Shrewsbury School, and managed by Ryan Hickman and Charlie Torr, from Ercall Wood School, the side won eight and lost just one of their nine games.

Highlights from the season include a 4-2 success away to West Midlands at the start of the season and coming from behind to edge past Staffordshire in another 4-2 thriller to decide the league.

The end-of-season awards have also been dished out.

Players' player went to Oliver McTweed, while supporters' player of the season was shared by Brandon Wust and Daniel Shore.

Managers player was Caster Taylor took the managers' plater accolade while George Cross was the Golden Boot winner after netting eight times.

The team is now looking forward to next year's Midlands League campaign and have ambitions of lifting the National Cup, something no other Shropshire team has ever achieved.