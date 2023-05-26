Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Alex Moreno facing fitness battle for next season following hamstring surgery

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

Villa defender Alex Moreno is facing a battle to be fit for the start of next season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

Aston Villa's Alex Moreno
Aston Villa's Alex Moreno

The 29-year-old, the first signing made by Unai Emery, is expected to be out for an extended period after suffering a serious hamstring injury in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

Villa are hopeful he will be ready to return prior to the new campaign kicking off in August but the Spaniard is certain to miss the start of pre-season.

Moreno has been a key figure in the club’s climb up the Premier League during the second half of the season, after arriving in a £13million January move from Real Betis.

Lucas Digne, who replaced Moreno in the starting line-up at Anfield, is in line to start Sunday’s season finale against Brighton, where Villa need a win to secure a place in next season’s European Conference League.

Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News