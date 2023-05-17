West Brom penalty taker John Swift insists spot kick success is about 'trusting your quality'

John Swift celebrating scoring his penalty against Sunderland (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Attacking midfielder Swift enjoyed a perfect record from the spot having converted three penalties in the final couple of months of the campaign.

It improved on previous misses from Brandon Thomas-Asante – though his rebound was converted against Rotherham – and Karlan Grant in a costly 3-2 home defeat to Swansea under Steve Bruce.

“I don’t mind taking it, I’m not someone who will snatch the ball away from anyone who wants to take it,” Swift said. “On the day it’s all about confidence, I think we had a few misses before I stepped up. Last season I took three and scored three so I felt confident and thankfully I’ve not missed yet.

“I’m confident enough to take them. It’s one of those things if you miss – everyone misses penalties – it’s on to the next person. You’ve just got to strike the ball and trust your quality.”

Albion’s record from 12 yards in the Championship this season reads five goals from seven attempts, a record boosted significant by Swift’s efforts in a 1-0 home win over Huddersfield and defeats at Rotherham and against Sunderland.

Seven league penalties is the joint second-most in the division alongside Coventry City, behind the eight awarded to play-off outfit Middlesbrough and relegated Reading. A conversion rate of 71.4 per cent is down in mid-table for success from the spot.

Swift, meanwhile, the free agent signing from Reading this time last year, enjoyed a mixed first season at The Hawthorns where, by his own admission, his output in front of goal in terms of goals and assists was lacking.

The former Chelsea youngster called time on a lengthy stint with the Royals but admits taking in a new environment alongside new faces in the Black Country has helped the season fly by from a personal perspective.

“Do you know what it actually feels like it’s gone quite quickly for me,” he added.

“I had six years at Reading, so to come away in a new environment, new players, new everything really, it’s gone pretty quickly.

“I got it (the move) done pretty quick at the end of last season, I signed pretty early in the transfer window, for me as soon as I signed I had my head on getting fit and ready for the season.