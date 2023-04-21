Chapter and verse: Carlos Corberan lifted West Brom spirits with Psalm 23

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Spaniard Corberan and his staff were so moved by a short video published by Albion’s media team on Monday morning that the boss elected to use it as a source of inspiration. The head coach, 40, admitted he himself, and others, are often guilty of dissecting football tactics to the nth degree when in reality a passion to succeed for loyal supporters can make all the difference.

More than 2,500 travelling Baggies roared on as Albion ended a three-month away drought with a comeback win at Stoke last Saturday. The away fans stayed behind their side as the players exited into the corner 1-0 down at half-time.

Jayson Molumby’s goals inspired a key turnaround victory in the Championship play-off race and Corberan, a family man who by all accounts has softened and is a more emotional individual since becoming a father last year, was blown away by the 38-second footage.

Corberan explained after the Blackpool win: “We showed the players a video of the fans that we have and the support they gave to us against Stoke City.

“One of the things we did before the game was watching when they were singing their songs and feeling proud of the team, the way they were supporting us at Stoke.

“It was something that impacted positively the emotion of the team, and every single player, because sometimes – I said this to the players – we are too focused on working tactically, on preparing training, on many things, and we cannot lose sight of the real meaning of our work – which is them.” Corberan has often been left lost for words by Albion’s support since his appointment in late October. This may often be seen as lip service in the football world but the Spaniard’s emotions are very genuine.

Baggies have been reciting “The Lord’s My Shepherd” since the early-to-mid 1970s, depending on which tale of origin is believed. The latest version, reported by the Express & Star in 2018, was that a group of drunken 18-year-old supporters from Burntwood discovered a hymn book on a bus in 1976 – and the rest is history.

Corberan was taken by the range of ages singing their hearts out in the footage. He added: “It’s to make them feel proud that we are sacrificing everything on the pitch, that they can see that we want to compete and to win every single game.

“When you watch fans singing, and they’re 70 years old and seven years old...now that I am a father I am feeling emotional watching this.

“When I am watching the generations of fans of this club, and the support they are giving to us, we enjoy competing for them.

“When we play and get results, we impact thousands of people. This is enough for us, more than any other thing.”

Corberan’s sentiments evoke memories from those of a certain age of a move from Gary Megson as he led Albion to promotion to the top flight in 2002.