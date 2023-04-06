West Brom's Michael Hefele charged by FA for alleged improper behaviour in tunnel after Millwall draw

Michael Hefele (Getty Images/Adam Fradgley)

Albion drew 0-0 with Millwall on Saturday - and the FA have confirmed the former Huddersfield defender, who joined Carlos Corberan's backroom team earlier this year, has been charged.

In a statement, the FA said: "West Bromwich Albion's Michael Hefele has been charged following their EFL Championship game against Millwall on Saturday 1 April.

"It is alleged that the assistant coach's language and behaviour in the tunnel afterwards was important and/or insulting.

"Michael Hefele has until Wednesday 12 April to provide a response."

Albion were unhappy with referee Jeremy Simpson for two late decisions in the tense affair against the their top six rivals.

Daryl Dike had been upended by the goalkeeper in the box in the 85th minute - but the assistant referee had his offside flag raised. However, replays showed the final touch on the ball before Dike ran through was from a Millwall defender.