West Brom starlet Jamaldeen Jimoh wins another England call up

The young Baggies has received another England youth call up (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Jimoh, a 16-year-old central midfielder, has been included in Ryan Garry’s Young Lions cohort for three Euro elite round qualifiers.

The talented teen will hope for more minutes on the international stage in ties against Denmark, Northern Ireland and qualifying host nation The Netherlands. All nations are bidding to win a place in this summer Euro finals in Hungary.

The under-17s face Denmark tonight (6pm), do battle with Northern Ireland on Saturday (12pm) and tackle the host nation next Tuesday (8pm).

Jimoh, who has previously won under-16 and under-15 caps, has featured on four occasions for Leigh Downing’s Baggies under-18s this term. The under-18s are third-bottom of the Under-18 PL South Division.