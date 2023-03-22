Notification Settings

West Brom starlet Jamaldeen Jimoh wins another England call up

By Lewis Cox

Exciting Albion prodigy Jamaldeen Jimoh will once again link-up with England Under-17s this month in the hunt of more caps.

The young Baggies has received another England youth call up (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Jimoh, a 16-year-old central midfielder, has been included in Ryan Garry’s Young Lions cohort for three Euro elite round qualifiers.

The talented teen will hope for more minutes on the international stage in ties against Denmark, Northern Ireland and qualifying host nation The Netherlands. All nations are bidding to win a place in this summer Euro finals in Hungary.

The under-17s face Denmark tonight (6pm), do battle with Northern Ireland on Saturday (12pm) and tackle the host nation next Tuesday (8pm).

Jimoh, who has previously won under-16 and under-15 caps, has featured on four occasions for Leigh Downing’s Baggies under-18s this term. The under-18s are third-bottom of the Under-18 PL South Division.

He has previously been on the radar of some of the country’s biggest clubs, with Manchester City and Chelsea last year reported to be circling for his signature and apparent interest from Manchester United’s academy ahead of the summer.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

