WATCH: Daryl Dike's seven crucial West Brom goals

Daryl Dike (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

His form for the Albion as earned him his first call up since 2021 - having missed out on the World Cup in Qatar through injury.

For Dike, he is on his hottest run of form since arriving at The Hawthorns back in early 2022. The following months turned into a nightmare - as an injury on his home debut ruled him out for the season.

Then, just weeks into the 2022/23 campaign, he suffered another injury blow that ended his World Cup hopes - and kept him out of action until November.

Since then Dike has been back in action and has played 21 times - netting seven goals in that time.

Four of those goals have come in the last five games - showing it took the US striker time to really get going.

However, of the goals he has scored, the majority of them have been crucial to West Brom's climb up the league.

In fact, four of them have been crucial winners in big games for Albion.

Here is a look back at Dike's crucial strikes:

Sunderland 1-2 West Brom

Aside from minutes as a substitute against Stoke before the World Cup - Dike had hardly played in an Albion shirt.

But in the return from the break he announced himself in style, getting on the end of a Jed Wallace cross to head home a winner in the North East.

West Brom 1-0 Reading

Another game, another winning goal, another diving header.

In a game where Albion created a stack of chances - Dike got them over the line as he powered a Jayson Molumby cross past the Reading keeper.

Luton 2-3 West Brom

Not a winner, but a vital goal. In form Albion were two down inside 20 minutes and looked shell shocked.

They didn't look like scoring in the first half, until Dike charged down the goalkeeper and the ball deflected off him and into the net from 25 yards out.

It got Albion back in the game ahead of a second half turnaround.

West Brom 2-0 Middlesbrough

On the back of a tough run without a goal - Dike finally got back on the scoresheet in Albion's big clash with Boro.

He struck twice in the first half to hand Albion the win - a crucial victory in the battle for the play-offs.

West Brom 1-0 Wigan

Another crucial goal - although he won't score an easier one.

It was a night where Albion were frustrated and struggled to break Wigan down.

But Dike was in the right place to head home from two yards out and put another goal and another winner on his Baggies record.

Cardiff 1-1 West Brom

This one was arguably his best finish in an Albion shirt.

Dike volleyed home Wallace's cross in the first half - but it didn't turn out to be a winner.