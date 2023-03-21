Carlos Corberan confident with fired-up West Brom squad

West Brom were held to a draw at Cardiff (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The Baggies, currently without competitive action until April 1 due to the international break, stemmed a run of away defeats but dropped more points on the road with a 1-1 draw in south Wales last time out. A key positive head coach Corberan was able to salvage from the Cardiff City Stadium was how his squad responded from just a point when three were needed in the top-six push.

Albion’s deficit to Millwall in sixth did not increase from five points over the weekend as rivals slipped up.

“Now the only thing I can tell you is that the dressing room is happy enough to make me feel happy,” Corberan said. “The dressing room felt like one point is not enough and the key is to keep this feeling a little bit until Sunday because we don’t play in the competition.

“But as soon as we play again, to recover the feeling that you are only happy, proud and well when you win.

“We need to go with this feeling until the last game of the season, because we have nine more finals that we need to go for.”

Corberan’s side will likely need around 20 points from the final 27 available to be in realistic top-six contention.

They do, however, welcome rivals Millwall, Sunderland and Norwich to The Hawthorns, where home form has been excellent.

“If you are feeling to be in the highest position possible and be in the play-offs? Yes, you have to win a lot of games,” Corberan said.

“It’s true analysing the table that opponents are winning games and creating a gap, but we have nine games left and the key is to win the maximum points we can.

“That’s what we need to do, win the home ones, win the away ones, it’s true away we missed an opportunity to change the feeling, but we have enough players and possibilities to do it.