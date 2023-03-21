Aston Villa boss Carla Ward thrilled to secure first FA Cup semi

Winning goal: Rachel Daly Picture: Stuart Leggett

Villa will learn their semi-final opponents today having delighted Bescot Stadium on Sunday evening with a thrilling 2-1 victory in extra time over City.

Rachel Daly was the match-winning goal hero six minutes into an additional 30 minutes with nothing to separate the two Women’s Super League sides. Villa skipper Rachel Corsie’s was cancelled out by Deyna Castellanos before half-time.

Boss Ward, whose side have two wins and are undefeated against City this term, hailed the effort of all Villa players and staff in securing their first ever Women’s FA Cup semi-final berth. “This group just continues to prove people wrong,” Ward said.

“The relentless nature of the attitudes were unbelievable, everybody played their part and we deserved to be in the semi-finals after that performance.”

The boss added: “We spoke about wanting to raise levels and standards which might sound crazy when we’re where we are but it’s about continuing to ask more of each other.

“This group put bodies on the line for each other and results, it summed up the players and staff, which has been a sensational collective effort.”

Brighton, holders Chelsea and Manchester United make up the last four, with the ties set to place on Sunday, April 16. It wasn’t to be in the competition for Blues, however, as two goals inside four first-half minutes from Poppy Pattinson and Danielle Carter from the penalty spot saw the Championship side crash out to Brighton.

Albion and Wolves were denied by the elements and a waterlogged surface at Keys Park. A new date for the Birmingham County Cup semi-final is still to be confirmed.

Stourbridge, leading in National League Division One Midlands, will meet Albion or Wolves in the final after thrashing Burton 5-0 away from home. Alex Nicklin bagged a hat-trick, with Lexie Harrison and Millie Rogers also on target. The Glassgirls go to rock-bottom Long Eaton United tomorrow evening.

Kidderminster Harriers saw off Lichfield City 4-0 in the West Midlands Premier. Lye Town drew 1-1 with Shrewsbury Town.