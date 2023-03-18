Unai Emery has no regrets over Aston Villa transfer business as injuries continue to bite

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Ham. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Villa signed left-back Alex Moreno and teenage striker Jhon Duran during the window, while also recalling winger Bertrand Traore and selling Danny Ings. Philippe Coutinho, Leander Dendoncker and Boubacar Kamara have since gone down with injuries, with Emery naming just eight substitutes – including two goalkeepers – in the last two matches.

But Emery is happy with the resources at his disposal, explaining: “We had finished both cups, weren’t in Europe and have only had the Premier League. It’s enough for what we have.”

Discussing the club’s January strategy, he continued: “We only added players who would improve the squad or the team but not being in a hurry to do something then really adding someone who will not improving the squad like I want.

“We added three players in January and I am happy. There was a different situation with each one. The best quality was to respect the players we have now and give them the opportunity to improve and show progress in the squad.”

Villa looked at strengthening midfield and attack during the January window but instead opted to wait until the summer, when they stood a better chance of landing their top targets.