Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings facing fitness race for Arsenal clash

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings

Mings missed Sunday’s defeat at Manchester City through injury and though boss Unai Emery was hopeful he would be back fit to face the Gunners, his chances of playing were yesterday thought to be around 50/50.

Villa have lost all three Premier League matches when Mings has been absent this season and won just one of the 12 he has missed since joining on a permanent deal from Bournemouth in 2019.

Calum Chambers is again primed to deputise as Villa aim to halt a run of two straight defeats, which has seen them lose ground on the top half.