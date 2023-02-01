Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom loan Marc Albrighton after Omari Hutchinson and Karlan Grant deals fall through

By Lewis CoxFootballPublished:

Albion have finalised a late loan for Leicester's Marc Albrighton but on a dramatic deadline night other moves broke down at the 11th hour.

Marc Albrighton checked in on loan at The Hawthorns, but Albion missed out on Chelsea teen Omari Hutchinson, meaning Karlan Grant's loan was scrapped at the 11th hour
Marc Albrighton checked in on loan at The Hawthorns, but Albion missed out on Chelsea teen Omari Hutchinson, meaning Karlan Grant's loan was scrapped at the 11th hour

The 33-year-old became Carlos Corberan's second and final signing of the window as the Baggies confirmed his arrival at midnight.

Albion were also set to bring in Chelsea teenager Omari Hutchinson on loan from Stamford Bridge, but a deal could not be finalised.

And that move stalling meant Karlan Grant would not depart The Hawthorns on a proposed loan move for Championship rivals Swansea.

Albion were not willing to allow Grant out on loan without bringing in a replacement and there was not sufficient time remaining to get Hutchinson's loan move over the line.

But former Villa youngster Albrighton, the long-term Foxes favourite, did complete his switch and joins Nathaniel Chalobah on an 18-month deal as a final-day arrival.

Premier League and FA Cup winner Albrighton spent nine years at the King Power Stadium, where he made almost 300 appearances.

He will boost Corberan's ammunition for the remainder of the season as the Baggies hunt a play-off position. Albrighton is the extra option out wide the head coach was looking for after Matt Phillips season was ended prematurely following surgery.

Albion's other piece of deadline day business was an outgoing, as Kenneth Zohore's miserable three-and-a-half years at The Hawthorns ended with a move back to his homeland in Denmark after his contact, due to expire in the summer, was terminated.

Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News