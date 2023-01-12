Red-hot Ludlow Colts send the table-toppers packing

Ludlow Colts

Colts managed to do what everyone else in the Herefordshire League Premier Division had failed to do this season and beat leaders Ledbury Town.

And they did it in some style, coming back from a goal down to secure a 4-1 success which made it seven league wins on the spin and left them sitting third in the table, six points behind Ledbury but with two games in hand.

After a bright start to Saturday’s clash, Colts fell behind midway through the first half.

But they responded impressively after the break and where back on level terms when Sam Thomas volleyed home a cross from the left.

Adam Dovey almost made it 2-1 only for the keeper to pull off a cracking save from his 20-yard strike.

But Colts had the bit between their teeth and bagged a well-deserved second when Aaron Hodge was fouled in the penalty area and Luke Hicks then fired home from the spot.

Ledbury saw an effort hit the post before Colts struck again. Hodge found Thomas and he calmly slotted past the keeper.

Then, with 10 minutes left, a long clearance from keeper Regan Tonkinson caused confusion in the Ledbury defence and Jabez Smith took advantage to head into an empty net and complete the scoring.