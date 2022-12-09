Andy Johnson: West Brom can make a charge

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road, London. Picture date: Saturday November 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER QPR. Photo credit should read: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The Baggies slumped to rock-bottom prior to Corberan’s appointment, the first time in decades they had propped up the second tier table. Corberan took charge of his first game in October, which ended in defeat, before winning three games on the bounce prior to the World Cup, a run that moved Albion out of the drop zone.

Johnson, who commentates on Albion games for the club, has said he didn’t think Corberan would turn things around so quickly – and believes some West Brom fans were fearful of whether they could get out of their early season rut.

He said: “I didn’t think he would turn it around so quickly, and I was fearful of how it was going to go.

“That isn’t a negative statement, I was just a bit fearful and I’m not alone, fans were too, and perhaps the players were, because it is difficult to get out of a rut, when things get on top of you.

“But he has turned it around. And don’t forget he is still a young guy, he is 39 years old, so to come in and have as much of an impact as experience managers shows how good of a job he has done.”

Albion had hopes of promotion back to the top flight earlier this season – before a rotten run of results led to Steve Bruce’s sacking.

Eyes since have been on moving away from the relegation zone and into mid-table, but Johnson believes there is no reason why Albion can’t mount a play off charge, and emulate Nottingham Forest, who went from bottom of the table to Premier League promotion.

He added: “For me, automatic is probably out of reach now.

“But look at what Nottingham Forest did last season, what were they, one point on the board and bottom of the league and a new manager took over and they went on to make the play- offs.