West Brom boss Steve Bruce to remain in charge for Luton clash

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on October 5, 2022 in Preston, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Bruce's Albion slipped into the bottom three on Wednesday night - after they were beaten at Deepdale by Preston.

Large sections of the away following were chanting for Bruce to be sacked - with pressure continuing to mount on the former Newcastle boss.

He has won just once all season - and seven times in 29 league games as Albion boss.

But despite pressure increasing on Bruce - he looks set to be in charge of Albion's home clash with Luton Town on Saturday.