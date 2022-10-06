Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce to remain in charge for Luton clash

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

Steve Bruce looks set to remain in charge of West Brom for their weekend clash with Luton Town - despite growing pressure on the club to make a change in the dugout.

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on October 5, 2022 in Preston, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on October 5, 2022 in Preston, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Bruce's Albion slipped into the bottom three on Wednesday night - after they were beaten at Deepdale by Preston.

Large sections of the away following were chanting for Bruce to be sacked - with pressure continuing to mount on the former Newcastle boss.

He has won just once all season - and seven times in 29 league games as Albion boss.

But despite pressure increasing on Bruce - he looks set to be in charge of Albion's home clash with Luton Town on Saturday.

Bruce will address the media on Friday morning ahead of the game - with the club confirming his press conference will take place.

Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News