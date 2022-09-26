What a day! West Brom legends Brunty and Mozza lead a day to remember

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: James Morrison and Chris Brunt along with their children walk out to a guard of honour ahead of the match at The Hawthorns on September 24, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

There was a slight unease in the build-up to what acted as an unofficial testimonial for two modern-day legends with a feeling tickets may not fly off the shelves.

There was probably an unease after 44 minutes with the score at 1-0 to Team Chris Brunt with Roman Bednar, arguably the sharpest player on the pitch, the only one to find a way through.

There should have been no concern.

Fast-forward to 5pm and the afternoon was one of the most enjoyable for the football club and its supporters in a long time.

Brunt, James Morrison and their families and former team-mates basked in the glory of a deserved post-match parade following a fantastic 4-4 draw after a white-knuckle second half at a well-attended occasion lapped up by fans.

What a day, too, for The Albion Foundation, for whom proceeds from ticket sales and donations went towards.

There were highlights everywhere on a day supporters of all generations rolled back the years and relived memories while having the chance to meet their heroes.

The action and scoreline didn't really matter – but try telling that to captains Brunt and Morrison. Brunt's keeper Ben Foster – camera-in-hand filming footage for his popular YouTube channel – came wandering forward in a bid to take a penalty at 1-1. Brunt ushered him back to goal.

Fans had already been treated outside the ground ahead of kick-off, as queues snaked for a chance for a selfie or autograph with returning Baggies stars.

Some had travelled far and wide to be with former colleagues and celebrate the careers of Brunt and Morrison – who boast 762 Albion appearances between them.

Dane Martin Albrechsten caught two flights to be back in the Black Country, Jonas Olsson flew from Stockholm in the early hours of the morning and Goran Popov, the Macedonian former loan full-back who played just 18 games for Albion, ventured from his homeland.

That is the pull the club possesses to ex-players of slightly differing eras – from your Andy Johnsons and Super Bob Taylors to the more modern names like Gareth Barry, Callum McManaman and Wes Hoolahan in front of promotion-winning bosses Tony Mowbray, still a manager in the Championship, and Roberto Di Matteo.

What a way to start, too, with Albion Foundation representation and West Bromwich hero Blind Dave Heeley introduced as 'emergency late replacement referee' and kicking off the action.

The Hawthorns rose to appreciation for adored names who seldom have the opportunity to return to a ground on which they were worshipped.

Olsson, Zoltan Gera, Robert Koren, Graham Dorrans, Paul Robinson, Steven Reid – what a goal! – among many others. Brunt and Morrison among that lot made for a tasty midfield battle.

Mozza spoke last week on the afternoon being a family affair for the pair of committed, family men.

So what a moment, and how fitting, that the final goal belonged to Zach Brunt, the former Albion captain's youngest and football-crazy son, aged 11 and introduced from the bench late on to strike a low free-kick beyond Tomasz Kuszczak and in for 4-4.

Moments earlier, Brunt Snr fed a pass to Brunt Jnr and in snarled Morrison with a brutal, take-no-prisoners challenge. The Hawthorns jeered and laughed.

It was a wonderful occasion and one everybody of an Albion persuasion had a blast attending.

Fans allowed to forget the trials and tribulations, the rigmarole and pressures – for once – of a Championship three-pointer.