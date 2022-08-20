West Brom boss Steve Bruce hails relationship with recruitment chief

Pearce, a former defender who won a top flight winners’ medal with Blackburn Rovers, joined the club in November 2018 under former sporting ad technical director Luke Dowling.
He has worked under permanent bosses including Darren Moore, Slaven Bilic, Sam Allardyce, Valerien Ismael and now Bruce.
“Ian is the head of recruitment. Ian and I work hand-in-hand together to identify who we want. He puts all the graft into working out who’s available, who might be available, who’s good enough, who’s not good enough,” said Bruce of the pair’s relationship. “Like in any department, it’s huge that we work together. We work tirelessly, we’ve only done three this year, three free transfers, but the amount of work that has gone into it – with Swifty (John Swift), he was at the last game of last season. That’s how it works.
“It’s a vital part, recruitment. For me, over the years and the clubs I’ve been at, sometimes you don’t spend enough in it because it’s all about recruitment. Finding the right one, finding value for money, finding a young one who could turn into a gem.”
Pearce, 48, was linked to a move to become Bristol City’s head of recruitment last season.
Albion are aiming to finish the transfer window with a flurry, as Bruce sees his squad a couple of bodies light.