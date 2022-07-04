Aston Villa duo thrilled with England Under-19s success

Aston Villa's Aaron Ramsey (left) and Barrow's Connor Brown battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup second round match at The Dunes Hotel Stadium, Barrow-in-Furness. Picture date: Tuesday August 24, 2021..

They both scored in extra-time as England defeated Israel 3-1 in Trnava.

And the duo – who were joined on the pitch by clubmate Tim Iroegbunam – were thrilled with their winners’ medals.

“I’m buzzing, absolutely buzzing!” said Chukwuemeka. “It’s an emotional feeling and I didn’t really know what to do [after I scored], the adrenalin kicked in and I was just running and celebrating.

“But it’s just important we got the win and the trophy, you dream of times like this and I just want to celebrate now with the boys and enjoy it while it lasts.

“We’re a very close group and we have been since last September and the very first camp so we feel that bond now and it shows on and off the pitch.”

And Ramsey – brother of Villa midfield star Jacob – believes the trophy can lead to more success in future age groups.

“It means everything,” he said. “I’ve been in the England set-up since I was like 16 so all of that hard work we did through the training camp to now, winning something.

“We missed out on a competition at U17s because of Covid so to win it now, I don’t think many players can say that.

“I think it’s only the start for England because for many times we will win trophies like this, it’s been happening for a few years but I think it’s time to start kicking on now.”

Oscar Gloch had given Israel a deserved half-time lead at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium, but Callum Doyle equalised soon after the restart.

England, tournament winners in 2017, almost won it in normal time when Chukwuemeka struck a post in the 80th minute.

But he chested the Young Lions into the lead in the 107th minute and Ramsey tapped home to seal victory with five minutes left.

England, who lost in both the 2005 and 2009 finals, had failed to concede a goal in the tournament until their 2-1 semi-final win against Italy, but were disappointing in the first 45 minutes.

Ian Foster’s side failed to create a chance of note before the break and Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Gloch produced a rare moment of quality when turning inside the box to fire Israel into a 39th-minute lead.

But the Young Lions equalised in the 52nd minute. Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah headed back across the face of goal from a corner and Manchester City left-back Doyle, on loan at Sunderland last season, turned the ball home from close range.