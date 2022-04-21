Gary Thompson: Steven Gerrard needs time at Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Villa head to the King Power Stadium on Saturday aiming to halt a run of four straight defeats which has seen them tumble to 15th in the Premier League table, with discontent among supporters again on the rise after a largely underwhelming campaign.

Gerrard replaced Dean Smith as boss in November when Villa sat just two points above the drop zone and former striker Thompson believes only after the summer window will it be fair to make firm judgements on his performance.

He said: “I really don’t think you can judge him properly until next season.

“He came in when the club was in a tough spot and got some good results initially to get us away from danger.

“Recently things haven’t been so good but he talks like a manager who knows what he wants to do and it is going to take time for him to make the changes to the squad he wants. After the summer window, if he gets the people in he wants, then it will be time to judge.”

Smith was sacked following a run of five straight defeats and while Gerrard won’t suffer the same fate, should Villa lose on Saturday, Thompson acknowledges the boss needs some decent results between now and the end of the season to at least boost confidence and restore a sense of momentum.

He said: “It’s a tricky situation in some ways because there is no real danger of being relegated but if you keep losing matches all it does is pile the pressure on.

“Leicester feels like a big game. Villa need to go and at least put in a performance to show they are heading in the right direction.