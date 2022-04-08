West Brom's Taylor Gardner-Hickman won't settle until back in Premier League

Taylor Gardner-Hickman has been one of the bright spots of Albion’s disappointing season. Right, Andy Carroll led the line superbly in midweek (Adam Fragley - Getty Images) WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion punches the air and his celebrates the 2-0 win inform of the Birmingham Road end at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth at The Hawthorns on April 6, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Taylor Gardner-Hickman is someone who falls into the category of both player and fan – but beyond this season he isn’t going to be settling for another season in the second tier.

The wing-back turned central midfielder has been a bright spark in what has been a dismal season for the struggling Baggies.

His displays have lifted The Hawthorns, earned him England recognition with an under-20s call up – and he looks set to a mainstay in the Albion side for seasons to come.

But despite hitting new heights in his breakthrough season he will not settle until Albion are back in the top. “I always work hard and I do normal stuff which everyone does in training, but I stay behind and do extra and make sure everything is done right.

“I’m not settling for what I’ve got now because I want to get this club back into the Premier League where it belongs and to do that, we need everyone from the staff and players to the fans.

“This season has been quite surreal for me. Even though I wasn’t meant to play in that Arsenal game, being involved in it has helped me kick on and gain experience after experience.”

Gardner-Hickman has felt the pain of Albion’s rapid descent down the table as much as those in the stands – having been a Baggies supporter since he was young.

At times this season, the Albion players have been accused of lacking desire, heart, character, and only turning it on when the pressure is off. But the youngster insists that is not the case.

He added: “I can vouch for every single man in that dressing room. Not one player lacks effort or desire.

“I know how this kind of run feels – it hurts me and it hurts us as much as it hurts the supporters.”

Albion go into Saturday’s clash at home to Stoke City seven points behind the play-off places – filled with the regret that if they’d picked up a win, or a draw in another game, they’d be right in the mix.

Mathematically they are still in it, but even the manager admits the dream has all but gone now.

Steve Bruce said: “There’s a glimmer (of hope) but we have to be realistic as well.

“It’s going to take an almighty push but there’s that many teams chasing. But we’re not giving up.”

Having beaten Bournemouth on Wednesday evening, it is expected Bruce will go with the same side on Saturday.

One thing is for sure, Andy Carroll will lead the line once more having shown that he still has what it takes to perform at this level – with a superb display in mid week.

And it’s his displays, and his fitness levels, which have been questioned in the past, that have been delighting his manager.